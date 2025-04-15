Open Menu

NIPA Delegation Visits DC Office

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 15, 2025 | 05:40 PM

NIPA delegation visits DC office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A delegation of senior civil service officers undergoing training in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad visited the DC office.

They received an in-depth briefing on the district administrative framework and public service delivery system.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir warmly welcomed the NIPA delegation and provided a comprehensive overview about governance mechanisms in Faisalabad.

He highlighted various initiatives launched by the government of Punjab to improve life standard of the citizens including advancements in healthcare, education, road infrastructure and ongoing beautification and welfare projects.He also highlighted the role of effective administrative strategies in improving service delivery across the district.

Later, the DC also presented souvenirs to the visiting officers.

Recent Stories

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering d ..

Oman, Netherlands sign three agreements covering diverse fields

5 minutes ago
 Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss ..

Saudi Foreign Minister, Dutch counterpart discuss regional developments

50 minutes ago
 Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthen ..

Emir of Qatar, Syrian President discuss strengthening regional security, stabili ..

50 minutes ago
 Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to r ..

Egypt, Kuwait call to uphold culture of peace to resolve conflicts in Middle Eas ..

50 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan' ..

Abdullah bin Zayed condemns plot targeting Jordan's national security, commends ..

1 hour ago
 Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US- ..

Sultan of Oman, US President discuss advancing US-Iran talks

1 hour ago
40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Socie ..

40th annual exhibition of Emirates Fine Arts Society opens at Sharjah Art Museum

2 hours ago
 UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for fu ..

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights calls for full implementation of Security ..

2 hours ago
 e& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY ..

E& AGM approves 83 fils dividend per share for FY 2024

2 hours ago
 Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement cr ..

Sudan war creating world’s worst displacement crisis: UNHCR

2 hours ago
 IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

IATA World Cargo Symposium 2025 kicks off in Dubai

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguratio ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed witnesses inauguration of regional vaccine distribu ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan