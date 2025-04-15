NIPA delegation visits DC office

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A delegation of senior civil service officers undergoing training in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad visited the DC office.

They received an in-depth briefing on the district administrative framework and public service delivery system.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Captain (retired) Nadeem Nasir warmly welcomed the NIPA delegation and provided a comprehensive overview about governance mechanisms in Faisalabad.

He highlighted various initiatives launched by the government of Punjab to improve life standard of the citizens including advancements in healthcare, education, road infrastructure and ongoing beautification and welfare projects.He also highlighted the role of effective administrative strategies in improving service delivery across the district.

Later, the DC also presented souvenirs to the visiting officers.