Open Menu

NIPA Delegation Visits FDA

Muhammad Irfan Published April 30, 2025 | 04:20 PM

NIPA delegation visits FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A 18-member delegation of officers participating in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar on Wednesday visited the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Additional Director General Kaiser Abbas Rind and other officers welcomed the guests who were led by Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar.

Later, the officers attended a briefing session in which Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary apprised them about the organizational structure, jurisdiction, legal framework, performance, development activities and other matters of the FDA relating to urban development.

He said that the process of complete digitization of records was being completed to enhance

quality of the FDA services, provision of speedy relief and keeping transparency in office matters,

due to which various services are being provided online, including issuance of Ownership Clearance Certificate on the spot, e-challan system and other services.

He said that several urban development projects were in credit of the FDA while recently the mega projects of Abdullah Jhumra Road Flyover and state-of-the-art sports complex in FDA City had been completed.

He informed about various measures regarding rapid development of the FDA City and said that there was a strong infrastructure to provide all basic facilities of excellent quality while the project of beautification and development of Central Park on an area of 82 kanals equipped with a beautiful lake, Miyawaki Forest and other recreational facilities is underway.

He said an operation against illegal housing schemes was continuing regularly and information about such schemes was being uploaded on the website for public awareness.

Later, Chief Instructor NIPA Tariq Bakhtiar said the FDA briefing had helped in learning from the institutional services and administrative information related to the working of organization.

The officers appreciated the reforms related to making the FDA services in line with modern

requirements.

On this occasion, commemorative shields were also exchanged between DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary

and Chief Instructor NIPA Tariq Bakhtiar.

Recent Stories

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangla ..

PCB confirms additional men's T20Is against Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani ..

Indian designer Sabyasachi reveals secrets of Rani Mukerji’s secret wedding

1 hour ago
 Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s off ..

Fans support Hania Aamir amid Indian actor’s offensive remarks against actress

1 hour ago
 Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global di ..

Govt taking steps to align Pakistan with global digital transformation: PM

2 hours ago
 Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detectio ..

Indian Rafale jets retreat in panic after detection by Pakistan air force

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2025

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 April 2025

8 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sul ..

PSL 2025 Match 18 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who ..

22 hours ago
 Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

Why Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli leaving India?

22 hours ago
 Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big W ..

Nokia Slashes Prices on Feature Phones — A Big Win for Pakistani Consumers

22 hours ago
 Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity ..

Reduction of Rs0.3 per unit likely in electricity under FCA, DISCOs

23 hours ago
 Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 60 ..

Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first person to reach 600m Instagram followers

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan