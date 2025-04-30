NIPA delegation visits FDA

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2025) A 18-member delegation of officers participating in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar on Wednesday visited the Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA).

Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary, Additional Director General Kaiser Abbas Rind and other officers welcomed the guests who were led by Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar.

Later, the officers attended a briefing session in which Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary apprised them about the organizational structure, jurisdiction, legal framework, performance, development activities and other matters of the FDA relating to urban development.

He said that the process of complete digitization of records was being completed to enhance

quality of the FDA services, provision of speedy relief and keeping transparency in office matters,

due to which various services are being provided online, including issuance of Ownership Clearance Certificate on the spot, e-challan system and other services.

He said that several urban development projects were in credit of the FDA while recently the mega projects of Abdullah Jhumra Road Flyover and state-of-the-art sports complex in FDA City had been completed.

He informed about various measures regarding rapid development of the FDA City and said that there was a strong infrastructure to provide all basic facilities of excellent quality while the project of beautification and development of Central Park on an area of 82 kanals equipped with a beautiful lake, Miyawaki Forest and other recreational facilities is underway.

He said an operation against illegal housing schemes was continuing regularly and information about such schemes was being uploaded on the website for public awareness.

Later, Chief Instructor NIPA Tariq Bakhtiar said the FDA briefing had helped in learning from the institutional services and administrative information related to the working of organization.

The officers appreciated the reforms related to making the FDA services in line with modern

requirements.

On this occasion, commemorative shields were also exchanged between DG FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhary

and Chief Instructor NIPA Tariq Bakhtiar.