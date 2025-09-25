NIPA Delegation Visits PPRA Headquarters To Explore Procurement Reforms
A delegation of senior civil servants from the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Lahore, visited the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), on Thursday, as part of the Inland Study Tour component of the 44th Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC)
The visit aimed to provide participants with direct exposure to Pakistan’s evolving public procurement landscape and ongoing institutional reform efforts.
Managing Director PPRA, Hasnat Ahmed Qureshi, welcomed the delegation and briefed the participants on the Authority’s reform journey.
He highlighted key initiatives, including the development of new Public Procurement Rules 2025, drive for establishment of Procurement Cells across public sector entities and the introduction of third-party validation mechanisms to enhance oversight and accountability in procurement process.
Qureshi also shared updates on the implementation of the e-Pak Acquisition and Disposal System (e-PADS), describing it as a flagship digital initiative designed to promote transparency, efficiency and value for money in procurement practices at both federal and provincial levels.
Participants were informed about PPRA’s outreach efforts, stakeholder engagement and capacity-building programmes that were being implemented in collaboration with leading academic institutions such as Lahore University of Management Sciences (LUMS), Institute of Business Administration (IBA), and National University of Sciences and Technology (NUST), as well as international development partners including the World Bank, Asian Development Bank (ADB) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).
Reaffirming PPRA’s commitment to good governance, Qureshi stated that through e-PADS and the new set of Public Procurement Rules 2025, the Authority was institutionalizing fairness, competitiveness, and responsible use of public funds.
“The Prime Minister has set a clear vision to fully digitize procurement processes so they become transparent, efficient, and fair. At the same time, we are working to build a digital ecosystem that supports a cashless economy and helps make public transactions faster, safer, and more accountable,” he added.
The NIPA delegation comprised 15 officers from various federal and provincial departments, accompanied by a faculty member. The visit concluded with an interactive session, where participants shared feedback and discussed procurement challenges faced within their respective organizations.
