NIPA Delegation Visits UAF
Muhammad Irfan Published September 24, 2025 | 05:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A delegation of 38th Senior Management Course and 44th Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad, visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and discussed agricultural issues with university deans and directors.
Chairing the meeting, Registrar and Professor of Agricultural Policy Dr Asif Kamran said that UAF being the first agricultural institution in the subcontinent plays a significance role in the uplift of the sector.
He said that agriculture sector can be revolutionized by bringing research to the doorsteps of farmers.
Talking about internationalization, he said that university was housing Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and food Security, Chinese Confucius Institute, ICDD and ISTA Seed Lab with international collaboration.
UAF had also introduced new varieties of heat-tolerant wheat, durum-wheat, soybeans, brassica, okra, maize, industrial hemp, chickpea, Quinoa, sorghum, mango, citrus, cotton and others which are plying pivotal role in enhancing productivity, he added.
Recent Stories
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Sharjah Ruler receives Minister of Energy and Infrastructure
UAE’s firm GSU acquires 51% of Uzbekistan solar developer Yashil Energiya
FIFA to hold historic women’s friendly series in UAE
Peace Education Conference held in Islamabad
UHS reviews curricula of Level-IV MD, MS programmes
Dubai Chambers explores boosting economic cooperation with Australia
Arabian Travel Market to launch dedicated Travel Tech show at 2026 edition
G7 Foreign Ministers discuss global security, pressing international issues
TRENDS takes part in UAE-China 2nd Think Tank Forum
Dubai Supreme Council of Energy reviews goals to reduce carbon emissions
World’s largest and greenest vehicle carrier makes first call at Jebel Ali
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ramesh Arora lauds Christian community’s role in education2 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court2 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies in motorcycle crash with pushcart2 minutes ago
-
18 children rescued from illegal custody of unregistered NGO in Chichawatni2 minutes ago
-
Artwork plays vital role in spreading peace: dean2 minutes ago
-
Shafqat Shah condoles demise of senior journalist's sister2 minutes ago
-
CPWB chairperson takes notice of torture of minor domestic worker2 minutes ago
-
NIPA delegation visits UAF3 minutes ago
-
PM exchanges views with Austrian Chancellor in German language, Kuwaiti Crown Prince in Arabic3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest six suspects, recover drugs, weapons3 minutes ago
-
Putting state before the politics is the need of the hour. Khawaja Rameez Hassan7 minutes ago
-
300 women farmers in Sukkur receive kitchen gardening kits13 minutes ago