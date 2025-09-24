NIPA delegation visits UAF

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) A delegation of 38th Senior Management Course and 44th Mid-Career Management Course, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA), Islamabad, visited the University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) and discussed agricultural issues with university deans and directors.

Chairing the meeting, Registrar and Professor of Agricultural Policy Dr Asif Kamran said that UAF being the first agricultural institution in the subcontinent plays a significance role in the uplift of the sector.

He said that agriculture sector can be revolutionized by bringing research to the doorsteps of farmers.

Talking about internationalization, he said that university was housing Pak Korea Nutrition Center, Center for Advanced Studies in Agriculture and food Security, Chinese Confucius Institute, ICDD and ISTA Seed Lab with international collaboration.

UAF had also introduced new varieties of heat-tolerant wheat, durum-wheat, soybeans, brassica, okra, maize, industrial hemp, chickpea, Quinoa, sorghum, mango, citrus, cotton and others which are plying pivotal role in enhancing productivity, he added.