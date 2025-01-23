Open Menu

NIPA Directing Staff Delegation Visits FCCI

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2025 | 11:51 PM

NIPA Directing Staff delegation visits FCCI

Directing Staff of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad paid a study visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Directing Staff of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad paid a study visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday.

Mr.

Rehan Naseem Bharara President FCCI briefed the NIPA delegation about objectives of the chamber and role of Faisalabad in national economy.

Dr. Faiza Urooj head of Directing Staff delegation highlighted the importance of study visit while the participants raised various queries and FCCI Chief replied in details.

Senior Vice President FCCI Qaiser Shams Gachha welcomed the guests while shields were also exchanged at the end.

Vice President FCCI Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa and others were also present on the occasion.

Recent Stories

Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own ..

Leaky, crowded and hot: Louvre boss slams her own museum

4 minutes ago
 CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a te ..

CM approves Digital Transfer of Land Titles - a technology-driven, faceless proc ..

5 minutes ago
 Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: ..

Dialogue essential for resolving national crises: Federal Minister for Maritime ..

11 minutes ago
 Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign ..

Kohat launches ambitious tree plantation campaign to combat climate change

11 minutes ago
 UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain ..

UAE's near-term growth strong, expected to remain healthy at around 4 percent in ..

26 minutes ago
 PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindse ..

PTI's U-Turn on talks reflects undemocratic mindset: Rana Arshad

32 minutes ago
High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 bi ..

High-Speed train projected to contribute AED145 billion to UAE economy over five ..

41 minutes ago
 PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal ..

PTI founder prioritizing personal interests: Talal Ch

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turk ..

Pakistan Navy assumes command of CTF-151 from Turkish Navy

53 minutes ago
 'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized ..

'Emilia Perez' lauded in Hollywood but criticized in Mexico

33 minutes ago
 Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion ..

Hutchison Ports expresses investment US$1 billion in Pakistan’s port infrastr ..

33 minutes ago
 AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges inter ..

AJK President slams Indian oppression, urges international intervention

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan