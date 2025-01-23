NIPA Directing Staff delegation visits FCCI

Directing Staff of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad paid a study visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2025) Directing Staff of the 42nd Mid-Career Management Course (MCMC) of National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad paid a study visit to Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FCCI) here on Thursday.

Mr.

Rehan Naseem Bharara President FCCI briefed the NIPA delegation about objectives of the chamber and role of Faisalabad in national economy.

Dr. Faiza Urooj head of Directing Staff delegation highlighted the importance of study visit while the participants raised various queries and FCCI Chief replied in details.

Senior Vice President FCCI Qaiser Shams Gachha welcomed the guests while shields were also exchanged at the end.

Vice President FCCI Shahid Mumtaz Bajwa and others were also present on the occasion.