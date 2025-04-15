Open Menu

NIPA Officers Visits District Police Lines

Muhammad Irfan Published April 15, 2025 | 10:10 PM

NIPA officers visits district police lines

A delegation of senior civil service officers undergoing training in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad visited district police lines here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A delegation of senior civil service officers undergoing training in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad visited district police lines here on Tuesday.

CPO Sahibzada Bilal Omer with other officers accorded warm welcome to the delegation at police community center, police lines where the members were briefed about the working of the department.

The members of the delegation also visited various departments at police lines and also raised some questions.

Recent Stories

Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to pro ..

Sharjah Sustainable City, BEEAH collaborate to promote sustainability, smart was ..

54 seconds ago
 RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingh ..

RTA renews partnership with University of Birmingham, unveils nine initiatives

1 minute ago
 Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end ..

Emirates SkyCargo to double freighter fleet by end of 2026

16 minutes ago
 Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prom ..

Finalists announced for 2nd edition of Global Prompt Engineering Championship

16 minutes ago
 UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Foru ..

UOS hosts second International Innovation X.0 Forum

16 minutes ago
 Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 o ..

Ziauddin University to organise convocation-2025 on April 16

6 minutes ago
Four died after falling into deep ditch

Four died after falling into deep ditch

6 minutes ago
 PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at ..

PNCA’s National Performing Arts Group shines at Pakistan Day celebration in Dh ..

8 minutes ago
 BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women ..

BISP to open bank accounts for nine million women beneficiaries

7 minutes ago
 State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to ..

State Minister for Health reiterates commitment to goals of universal health cov ..

7 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Ha ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution honoring Taj Hadir

8 minutes ago
 Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted a ..

Former Kohat Nazim Malik Asad killed in targeted attack

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan