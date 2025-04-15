NIPA officers visits district police lines

A delegation of senior civil service officers undergoing training in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad visited district police lines here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) A delegation of senior civil service officers undergoing training in the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Islamabad visited district police lines here on Tuesday.

CPO Sahibzada Bilal Omer with other officers accorded warm welcome to the delegation at police community center, police lines where the members were briefed about the working of the department.

The members of the delegation also visited various departments at police lines and also raised some questions.