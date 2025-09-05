Open Menu

NIPA Officers Visits PSCA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 05, 2025 | 07:30 PM

NIPA officers visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A delegation of trainee officers from the 38th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters in Lahore on Friday.

According to the PSCA's spokesperson, the officers were briefed by Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze on the operational framework and technological initiatives of the Safe City project. The briefing included an overview of the Authority’s cutting-edge surveillance systems and public safety mechanisms.

During the visit, the officers toured Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station and the Child Safety Centre. They were also introduced to the Authority's advanced Artificial Intelligence systems, the integrated Traffic Management System, and the 15 Emergency Helpline Center.

In light of the recent flood situation in Punjab, the delegation was informed that thermal drones are being actively used for surveillance and rescue operations. The emergency helpline 15 has responded promptly to over 2,500 flood-related calls, providing timely assistance to affected citizens, said spokesperson.

The visiting officers praised the Authority’s innovative use of technology in crisis management, stating that the Safe City’s modern measures serve as a model for ensuring public safety and convenience during natural disasters.

“The visit provided us with valuable insights into e-governance and new dimensions of public service delivery,” the trainee officers noted in their remarks.

Recent Stories

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee co ..

PITB, ITU sign contract to streamline ITU's fee collection process through PayZe ..

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teen ..

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager 

2 hours ago
 Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside ..

Egg threw at Aleema Khan during press talk outside Adiala jail

5 hours ago
 ‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nosta ..

‘I miss Bollywood,’ Atif Aslam expresses nostalgia for Indian film industry

6 hours ago
 Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutl ..

Several areas submerged in Southern Punjab as Sutlej river with high flood overf ..

6 hours ago
IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s re ..

IHC schedules hearing of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui’s release case for Sept 10

6 hours ago
 Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bea ..

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch injured in bear attack

6 hours ago
 Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, ..

Punjab PDMAs issues alert for 10th Monsoon spell, predicts heavy rainfalls, floo ..

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 September 2025

11 hours ago
 CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Meas ..

CM Maryam Nawaz Sharif Directs to Take Strict Measures to Maintain Prices of Whe ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan