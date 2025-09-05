NIPA Officers Visits PSCA
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2025) A delegation of trainee officers from the 38th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) headquarters in Lahore on Friday.
According to the PSCA's spokesperson, the officers were briefed by Chief Operating Officer Mustansar Feroze on the operational framework and technological initiatives of the Safe City project. The briefing included an overview of the Authority’s cutting-edge surveillance systems and public safety mechanisms.
During the visit, the officers toured Pakistan’s first Virtual Women Police Station and the Child Safety Centre. They were also introduced to the Authority's advanced Artificial Intelligence systems, the integrated Traffic Management System, and the 15 Emergency Helpline Center.
In light of the recent flood situation in Punjab, the delegation was informed that thermal drones are being actively used for surveillance and rescue operations. The emergency helpline 15 has responded promptly to over 2,500 flood-related calls, providing timely assistance to affected citizens, said spokesperson.
The visiting officers praised the Authority’s innovative use of technology in crisis management, stating that the Safe City’s modern measures serve as a model for ensuring public safety and convenience during natural disasters.
“The visit provided us with valuable insights into e-governance and new dimensions of public service delivery,” the trainee officers noted in their remarks.
