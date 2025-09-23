Open Menu

NIPA's Delegation Visits Police Department

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 11:30 AM

NIPA's delegation visits police department

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A delegation of 38th Senior Management Course ,National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) visited Sialkot Police Department and held a meeting with DPO,Fiasal Shehzad at Civil Lines,here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson,senior CSS officers were present in the meeting.

DPO briefed the delegation about the overall performance of police department to root out crime in district Sailkot.

He informed the visitors about modern policing technique to arrest the criminals at earliest.

DPO also answered the questions of different officers about the police department.

Recent Stories

Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situati ..

Trump to meet Arab, Muslim leaders on Gaza situation

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Ba ..

Pakistan to raise $750m via Panda Bonds, Global Bank Financing

9 minutes ago
 Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

Nvidia to invest US$100 billion in OpenAI

16 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Min ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets Solomon Islands Prime Minister in New York

16 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince ..

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King, Crown Prince on National Day

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at histori ..

Abdullah bin Zayed leads UAE delegation at historic High-level International Con ..

2 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 September 2025

3 hours ago
 Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in Ne ..

Syrian President meets US Secretary of State in New York

8 hours ago
 France formally recognises Palestinian state

France formally recognises Palestinian state

11 hours ago
 UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitari ..

UAE signs Declaration for Protection of Humanitarian Personnel at UNGA80

11 hours ago
 Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

Shaza Fatima launches PSEB’s tech initiatives

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan