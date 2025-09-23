SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) A delegation of 38th Senior Management Course ,National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) visited Sialkot Police Department and held a meeting with DPO,Fiasal Shehzad at Civil Lines,here on Tuesday.

According to police spokesperson,senior CSS officers were present in the meeting.

DPO briefed the delegation about the overall performance of police department to root out crime in district Sailkot.

He informed the visitors about modern policing technique to arrest the criminals at earliest.

DPO also answered the questions of different officers about the police department.