NIPP Hosts Talk By Anam Zakaria On Her Book
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 19, 2024 | 04:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP) on Thursday invited acclaimed author Anam Zakaria to discuss her groundbreaking book, '1971: A People’s History of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan'.
The event featured a captivating talk by the author, followed by a dynamic Q&A session and book signing.
In her book, Anam Zakaria provides a poignant and deeply researched exploration of the events that shaped Pakistan's history. Her work examines the complex and turbulent events of 1971, focusing on the human stories behind the headlines. By highlighting the experiences of ordinary individuals — farmers, soldiers, students, and refugees — caught in the crossfire of war, politics, and the pursuit of independence, Zakaria sheds light on the often-overlooked perspectives of those directly affected by the dismemberment one arm of Pakistan.
Drawing from extensive interviews, archival research, and personal narratives, Zakaria's work amplifies the voices of marginalised and silenced populations from that era, offering a fresh lens on a critical chapter in South Asian history.
The event was attended by intellectuals, renowned journalists, former bureaucrats, and academics, including Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, former Dean of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Naeem Aslam, Ambassador Mansour, former Secretary Tariq Mahmood, Kamran Lashari, and many others.
Dr. Naveed Elahi, Dean of NIPP, highlighted Zakaria's contributions to the field and the significance of her research.
In his concluding remarks, Rector NSPP Dr. Ijaz Munir stressed importance of revisiting historical event of 1971 to extract valuable lessons for the future.
