Open Menu

NIPP Hosts Talk By Anam Zakaria On Her Book

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM

NIPP hosts talk by Anam Zakaria on her book

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP) invited acclaimed author Anam Zakaria on Wednesday to discuss her groundbreaking book, '1971: A People’s History of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan'.

According to a release, issued here on Thursday, the event featured a captivating talk by the author, followed by a dynamic Q&A session and book signing.

In her book, Anam Zakaria provided a poignant and deeply researched exploration of the events that shaped Pakistan's history. Her work examines the complex and turbulent events of 1971, focusing on the human stories behind the headlines. By highlighting the experiences of ordinary individuals — farmers, soldiers, students, and refugees — caught in the crossfire of war, politics, and the pursuit of independence, Zakaria shed light on the often-overlooked perspectives of those directly affected by the dismemberment of one arm of Pakistan.

Drawing from extensive interviews, archival research, and personal narratives, Zakaria's work amplifies the voices of marginalised and silenced populations from that era, offering a fresh lens on a critical chapter in South Asian history.

The event was attended by intellectuals, renowned journalists, former bureaucrats, and academics, including Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, former dean of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Naeem Aslam, Ambassador Mansour, former Secretary Tariq Mahmood, Kamran Lashari, and many others.

Dr. Naveed Elahi, Dean of NIPP, highlighted Zakaria's contributions to the field and the significance of her research.

In his concluding remarks, Rector NSPP Dr. Ijaz Munir stressed importance of revisiting historical event of 1971 to extract valuable lessons for the future.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Bangladesh Independence Event From Refugee Asia Allied Rental Modarba

Recent Stories

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Ministe ..

Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research ..

Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024

22 minutes ago
 South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in ..

South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI

27 minutes ago
 Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,0 ..

Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points

36 minutes ago
 ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity

38 minutes ago
 Gold prices go down in local markets after decline ..

Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets

49 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organisi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April

52 minutes ago
 Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top ..

Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership

1 hour ago
 Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy ma ..

Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..

1 hour ago
 Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Aw ..

Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support t ..

DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism

2 hours ago
 Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI ..

Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan