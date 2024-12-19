NIPP Hosts Talk By Anam Zakaria On Her Book
Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2024 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2024) The National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP) invited acclaimed author Anam Zakaria on Wednesday to discuss her groundbreaking book, '1971: A People’s History of Bangladesh, India and Pakistan'.
According to a release, issued here on Thursday, the event featured a captivating talk by the author, followed by a dynamic Q&A session and book signing.
In her book, Anam Zakaria provided a poignant and deeply researched exploration of the events that shaped Pakistan's history. Her work examines the complex and turbulent events of 1971, focusing on the human stories behind the headlines. By highlighting the experiences of ordinary individuals — farmers, soldiers, students, and refugees — caught in the crossfire of war, politics, and the pursuit of independence, Zakaria shed light on the often-overlooked perspectives of those directly affected by the dismemberment of one arm of Pakistan.
Drawing from extensive interviews, archival research, and personal narratives, Zakaria's work amplifies the voices of marginalised and silenced populations from that era, offering a fresh lens on a critical chapter in South Asian history.
The event was attended by intellectuals, renowned journalists, former bureaucrats, and academics, including Mujib-ur-Rehman Shami, former dean of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) Naeem Aslam, Ambassador Mansour, former Secretary Tariq Mahmood, Kamran Lashari, and many others.
Dr. Naveed Elahi, Dean of NIPP, highlighted Zakaria's contributions to the field and the significance of her research.
In his concluding remarks, Rector NSPP Dr. Ijaz Munir stressed importance of revisiting historical event of 1971 to extract valuable lessons for the future.
Recent Stories
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce ..
Dubai Health hosts inaugural Dubai Health Research Conference 2024
South Africa opt to bowl first against Pakistan in 2nd ODI
Bearish trend at PSX as 100 Index points drop 40,000 points
ICBA unveils its 2024-2034 strategy, new identity
Gold prices go down in local markets after decline in global markets
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives for organising Dubai AI Week in April
Chief of the Naval Staff Visits Oman and Meets Top Civil and Military Leadership
Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain is busy making special efforts to move t ..
Ministry of Culture honours winners of Al Burda Award 2024
DCT Abu Dhabi, Trip.com Group partner to support tourism
Dubai hosts over 60 startups, entrepreneurs for AI Connect event
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Team PMLQ Punjab congratulates Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Chaudhry Shafay Huss ..2 minutes ago
-
NIPP hosts talk by Anam Zakaria on her book2 minutes ago
-
Jail superintendents directed to hold Christmas celebrations3 minutes ago
-
District administration launches sports ground development project12 minutes ago
-
Dacoit killed, 3 escape after police encounter12 minutes ago
-
‘Kashmiris facing worst human rights abuses in IIOJK’: Barrister Daniyal13 minutes ago
-
WCLA conducts exclusive tour of ‘Hidden Places of Lahore Fort’22 minutes ago
-
Grand Christmas celebration held at LGH, PINS: 600-pound cake cut22 minutes ago
-
Tobacco industry’s promotional tactics luring youth towards vaping, nicotine addiction23 minutes ago
-
4 gamblers arrested32 minutes ago
-
Lahore police bust 5-member inter-district dacoit gang32 minutes ago
-
Five killed, two injured in Khairpur road accident33 minutes ago