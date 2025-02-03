Open Menu

NIPP Organizes Special Gathering To Pay Tribute To Bapsi Sidhwa

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM

NIPP organizes special gathering to pay tribute to Bapsi Sidhwa

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP) arranged a special gathering to pay tribute to the legendary author and masterful story teller of Pakistan, Bapsi Sidhwa, here on Monday.

It was attended by civil servants, academicians, intellectuals and participants in the National Management Course.

Notable speakers were Muneeza Hashmi, Perin Boga and Naveed Shahzad. National Institute of Public Policy Dean Dr Naveed Elahi welcomed the guests and eulogised Bapsi as the Pakistani novelist of worldwide acclaim.

He termed Bapsi a quintessential Lahori and  said that her book 'The Beloved City: Writings on Lahore' is a testimony of her association with the city. 

Naveed Elahi stressed that novels could have a profound impact on public policy. Bapsi’s novels encourage critical thinking on serious issues of our society, he added. Acclaimed and seasoned broadcaster and producer Mrs Muneeza Hashmi recalled her meetings and friendship with Sidhwa. She said that she visited her regularly in Houston in the last few years before Sidhwa’s death.

She said she came to know much later that Sidhwa was so close to her father Faiz Ahmed Faiz and that he had unwavering support for getting her book published in Pakistan and in Russia.

Longtime family friend and fellow Mrs Perin Boga shared the memories of her family with Bapsi and her parents.

She described Bapsi Sidhwa's life as a child with polio and difficulties she passed through as a child and a teenager.

Naveed Shahzaad, a legendary figure in Pakistan’s entertainment and academic circles, recalled Sidhwa’s humor and wisdom, describing her as “a fearless storyteller who brought the complexities of South Asian history to life with empathy and grace.” 

Perin Boga said, "Sidhwa’s legacy lives on through her books, which continue to resonate with readers worldwide."

As a pioneering literary voice, she remains an enduring inspiration for writers and readers alike, she added.

The event also featured a brief documentary on Sidhwa’s life and writings with narrations from her novels Ice Candy Man and the American Brat.

The guests and participants praised NSPP for arranging the event to pay tribute to Bapsi.

Recent Stories

Special Olympics UAE launches national table tenni ..

Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..

11 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises h ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..

26 minutes ago
 Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting ..

Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala

26 minutes ago
 DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support ..

DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector

41 minutes ago
 Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Chal ..

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

56 minutes ago
 EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA ope ..

EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations

1 hour ago
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses co ..

UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..

2 hours ago
 Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number P ..

Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..

2 hours ago
 ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn ..

ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman

2 hours ago
 ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against resi ..

ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January

2 hours ago
 National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres ..

National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan