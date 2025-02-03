NIPP Organizes Special Gathering To Pay Tribute To Bapsi Sidhwa
Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 05:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP) arranged a special gathering to pay tribute to the legendary author and masterful story teller of Pakistan, Bapsi Sidhwa, here on Monday.
It was attended by civil servants, academicians, intellectuals and participants in the National Management Course.
Notable speakers were Muneeza Hashmi, Perin Boga and Naveed Shahzad. National Institute of Public Policy Dean Dr Naveed Elahi welcomed the guests and eulogised Bapsi as the Pakistani novelist of worldwide acclaim.
He termed Bapsi a quintessential Lahori and said that her book 'The Beloved City: Writings on Lahore' is a testimony of her association with the city.
Naveed Elahi stressed that novels could have a profound impact on public policy. Bapsi’s novels encourage critical thinking on serious issues of our society, he added. Acclaimed and seasoned broadcaster and producer Mrs Muneeza Hashmi recalled her meetings and friendship with Sidhwa. She said that she visited her regularly in Houston in the last few years before Sidhwa’s death.
She said she came to know much later that Sidhwa was so close to her father Faiz Ahmed Faiz and that he had unwavering support for getting her book published in Pakistan and in Russia.
Longtime family friend and fellow Mrs Perin Boga shared the memories of her family with Bapsi and her parents.
She described Bapsi Sidhwa's life as a child with polio and difficulties she passed through as a child and a teenager.
Naveed Shahzaad, a legendary figure in Pakistan’s entertainment and academic circles, recalled Sidhwa’s humor and wisdom, describing her as “a fearless storyteller who brought the complexities of South Asian history to life with empathy and grace.”
Perin Boga said, "Sidhwa’s legacy lives on through her books, which continue to resonate with readers worldwide."
As a pioneering literary voice, she remains an enduring inspiration for writers and readers alike, she added.
The event also featured a brief documentary on Sidhwa’s life and writings with narrations from her novels Ice Candy Man and the American Brat.
The guests and participants praised NSPP for arranging the event to pay tribute to Bapsi.
Recent Stories
Special Olympics UAE launches national table tennis development programme for Pe ..
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Shi Yongxin, praises his efforts in promoting cultur ..
Razan Al Mubarak chairs 112th IUCN Council meeting in Guatemala
DIEZ, Dubai Land Department collaborate to support Proptech sector
Saif bin Zayed attends second day of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025
EU expresses concern over Israeli ban on UNRWA operations
UAE-EU Parliamentary Friendship Group discusses cooperation with Lithuanian parl ..
Registration Opens for Attractive Vehicle Number Plates via e-Auction App and We ..
ADJD showcases inmate-crafted heritage at Al Hosn Festival
Sharjah Ruler receives Ambassador of Oman
ICP conducts 270 inspection campaigns against residency violators in January
National Team for Reviewing Impact of Data Centres on Energy Sector holds first ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NCRC holds consultation on the use of harmful substances among adolescents6 minutes ago
-
NIPP organizes special gathering to pay tribute to Bapsi Sidhwa6 minutes ago
-
Annual sports week, featuring Beach Games launches at Gwadar University6 minutes ago
-
Police parade16 minutes ago
-
Mardan police on high alert to protect polio teams16 minutes ago
-
Speeding trailer kills man16 minutes ago
-
LDA continues crackdown on commercial fee defaulters, seals 58 properties16 minutes ago
-
Plan to preserve Multan's historical sites16 minutes ago
-
PM hails gradual reduction in inflation rate as it clocks at lowest in 9-year26 minutes ago
-
HEC Executive Director advocates for digital transformation in academic credentials36 minutes ago
-
Anti-polio campaign launched in Dir Lower to vaccinate 332,570 children36 minutes ago
-
CM Bugti stresses for national unity to combat enemy's organized conspiracy46 minutes ago