Nippon Foundation Donates Books To Gandhara University Peshawar I

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 10, 2023 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2023) The Embassy of Japan in Pakistan, in collaboration with The Nippon Foundation, has donated a collection of 55 books on Japan to Gandhara University Peshawar as part of the “Read Japan Project” aiming to promote further understanding of Japan and its culture through books.

WADA Mitsuhiro, the Ambassador of Japan to Pakistan, presented the books to Roeeda Kabir, Chairperson of Gandhara University, at a ceremony held on Tuesday October 10.

The 55 carefully selected books in English language cover a range of topics related to Japan such as politics, economy, security, philosophy, art and culture said a news release.

Ambassador congratulated the students and teachers for receiving this valuable gift from the Nippon Foundation and expressed the hope that with these books, students will have more fascinating information on Japan.

“I also hope that the students as well as the faculty members would continue to explore new ways of learning more about the Japanese culture. On our side, we would provide our cooperation to facilitate this endeavor especially at a time when we have celebrated 70 years of diplomatic relations last year and will celebrate the 70 years of Japanese ODA support for Pakistan next year. Young people are the future of the country. It is my desire that more and more future generations of Japan and Pakistan will get to know each other, and cooperate in order to make our countries better.” said Ambassador Wada.

The Read Japan Project was initiated by The Nippon Foundation in 2008 to promote the understanding of Japan through the donation of Japan related books in English to universities and libraries around the world.

