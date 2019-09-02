Nippon Paints adopts central park of Lahore Development Authority Avenue-1 for maintenance

In connection with 'Let us make Lahore Green' campaign of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA), Nippon Paints Pakistan here Monday adopted the central park of LDA Avenue-1 housing scheme for its permanent upkeep and maintenance as corporate social responsibility of the organisation

According to an LDA spokesman, spreading over 100 kanals of land, the park is situated between F and H blocks of the scheme.

Besides planting 1,000 trees, the paint company will also carry out day-to-day look after of the park and develop it as per international standards.

LDA Vice Chairman SM Imran, President Nippon Paints Pakistan Syed Samad Zaheer and LDA Director General Muhammad Usman Moazzam inaugurated the plantation campaign at the park on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by director marketing of Nippon Paints Pakistan Mariam Naeem, Director LDA Fahad Anees and other officials.