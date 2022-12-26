NIPS organises seminars on longitudinal study

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :National Institute of Population Studies (NIPS) organised dissemination seminar on longitudinal panel study at a local hotel, on Monday.

The objective of seminar was to provide regular stream of date from field to family planning departments. The annual sharing of data helps identify service gaps, barriers of family planning and trends of family planning.

The sub-national survey had been conducted using Performance Monitoring & Action Framework in Punjab. The survey will help Population Welfare Department and Health Department to take effective steps for family planning in light of the survey.

Population Welfare Department Director General Saman Rai, Advisor Touseef Ahmed, NPIS Director Dr Ayesha Sheraz, Senior Fellow NIPS Dr Rabia Zafar, Additional Secretary Health Amjad and representatives from public and private sector attended the seminar.