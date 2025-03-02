Open Menu

NIRC Introduces Modern Digital System To Minimise Pendency, 80% Pending Cases Resolved In Three Months

Umer Jamshaid Published March 02, 2025 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, Chairman of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), has launched full bench hearings via video link to accelerate and streamline case proceedings and in the initial phase, the system has been implemented in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, with plans to expand to Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, and Peshawar in the next phase.

Speaking to journalists in his chamber, the NIRC Chairman stated that, in the past, he and his staff had to travel to various cities for week-long hearings, causing inconvenience to petitioners and lawyers while also incurring high TA/DA expenses.

However, the introduction of video link hearings will ensure swift justice and facilitate petitioners more effectively.

He further highlighted that in the past three months, 80% of pending cases have been resolved, and there has been a significant increase in case registrations, reflecting growing trust in the commission.

Discussing NIRC's background, Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui noted that the commission was established in 1972 through amendments to the Industrial Relations Ordinance of 1969.

It was initially tasked with the registration of trade unions and federations at the industrial and national levels. Over time, its mandate expanded to address unfair labor practices and labor disputes. Following the 18th Constitutional Amendment, labor welfare matters were devolved to the provinces, and the Industrial Relations Act of 2012 was enacted to regulate labor issues in the Federal capital and inter-provincial organizations.

The legal experts, trade unions, and other stakeholders have welcomed this initiative, expressing hope that it will ensure faster and more transparent justice. They emphasized that the move will not only ease legal proceedings for petitioners but also enhance the efficiency of the commission. The lawyers and labor organizations have hailed it as a landmark development, predicting that it will play a crucial role in strengthening industrial relations. The trade union leaders believe that leveraging modern technology will improve the resolution of labor disputes, ensuring that long-standing issues are addressed more swiftly and that workers receive timely justice.

