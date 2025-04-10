NIRC launches video link hearings for Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) has officially started hearing cases from Quetta via video link, marking a significant step in making justice more accessible and efficient. On Thursday, NIRC Chairman Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui formally inaugurated the full bench of the Commission in Quetta.

The event was attended by key figures from Balochistan’s Lawyers, including Vice Chairman of the Balochistan Bar Council, Advocate Rahib Khan Buledi, General Secretary of the High Court Bar Association, Advocate Najibuddin Agha, and former Bar Presidents Advocate Muhammad Afzal Hareefal and Advocate Abdul Ghani Kakar.

The initiative is part of NIRC’s broader efforts to modernize its operations and ensure more inclusive access to legal services across the country, particularly in remote regions like Balochistan.

Chairman of the National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC), Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui, has announced the introduction of a new e-filing system to modernize the NIRC and transform it into one of the country’s most advanced judicial bodies.

Addressing the event, Justice Siddiqui emphasized the significance of setting up the full bench in Quetta, saying it will spare lawyers and litigants the need to travel to Karachi or Islamabad. “This is a major step forward for the legal community and the working class of Balochistan,” he said.

In a landmark move, Justice Siddiqui also announced that, for the first time in the country’s history, an International Labour Conference will be held in Islamabad on May 1, 2025, with support from the International Labour Organization (ILO).

The event will see participation from lawyers, labor leaders, and representatives from all segments of society across Pakistan.

Speaking about the recent progress of the NIRC, Justice Siddiqui revealed that there has been an 80 percent reduction in pending cases, while new case registrations have increased by 200 percent, reflecting growing public trust in the institution. He added that the ILO has formally recognized and appreciated the performance of the NIRC for the first time.

He expressed gratitude for the launch of the full bench in Quetta and highlighted the opportunities it will bring for young local lawyers to learn and practice more effectively. “Balochistan is a province of rich traditions, and the Quetta Bar Association has always been a hub of compassion and unity,” he remarked, inviting lawyers from Quetta and across Balochistan to attend the upcoming International Labour Conference.

In his address, Vice Chairman Rahib Khan Buledi lauded the establishment of the NIRC full bench in Quetta, calling it a long-standing demand of the legal fraternity. He thanked Justice Siddiqui and Balochistan NIRC Member Abdul Ghani Mengal for making it a reality. "This is a proud moment for all workers and labor organizations," he said, while also reaffirming the commitment of Balochistan's lawyers to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution.

In his address, Vice Chairman Rahib Khan Buledi lauded the establishment of the NIRC full bench in Quetta, calling it a long-standing demand of the legal fraternity. He thanked Justice Siddiqui and Balochistan NIRC Member Abdul Ghani Mengal for making it a reality. “This is a proud moment for all workers and labor organizations,” he said, while also reaffirming the commitment of Balochistan’s lawyers to upholding the rule of law and the Constitution.