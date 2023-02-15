NIRC organizes seminar for employers awareness to minimize labour litigation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ):The National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) organized a seminar on the topic to reduce the unnecessary litigation between employees and employers in order to form peaceful relations between Workers and Employers of Industrial and Commercial Establishments.

The seminar was conducted at the K-Electric office, said a news release on Wednesday.

Deputy Registrar NIRC Naseed Anwar Khokhar hosted the seminar. He delivered the lecture and gave a presentation on the issues which help in reducing unnecessary litigation relating to grievance petitions, cases of unfair labour practice and various disputes relating to Trade Unions.

Acting Chairman NIRC Noor Zaman shared his views with the participants and replied to the queries raised by the officers appearing on behalf of different leading establishments of industrial and commercial institutions of the country.

The organizers of the seminar from NIRC were Muhammad Akhlaq and Mehar Ali and from K-Electric were Col. Shakeel Ahmed Naz and Deputy General Manager. I.R. K-Electric.

Nouman Shabbir from PC Hotel, Mehreen Umair Quddusi from Marriot Hotel, Abdul Jabbar Soomro from Shabbir Tiles, Waseem Anwar from Engro Fertilizers, Muhammad Zardad Abbasi from Pakistan Steel Mills, Naveed Kasmani from Tri-Pack Films Ltd, Muhammad Naseer from Bank Al-Falah and Mansoor Naseer Ahmed from Hamdard Laboratories & others attended the seminar.