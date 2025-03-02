NIRC Resolves 80% Backlog In 3 Months With Video Hearings; Expands Nationwide
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 04:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Chairman of National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Sunday said that the NIRC has cleared 80% of its pending cases in three months after introducing video-linked hearings.
Talking to media persons, he said that the system, now operational in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, will soon expand to Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, and Peshawar to reduce delays and improve access to justice nationwide.
On the occasion, he unveiled the digital initiative, explaining that commissioners previously traveled for days to conduct hearings, burdening staff, petitioners, and lawyers with high travel costs and delays. “Video hearings save time and resources while speeding up resolutions,” he said.
He further highlighted that in the past three months, 80% of pending cases have been resolved, and there has been a significant increase in case registrations, reflecting growing trust in the commission.
Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui noted that the NIRC was created in 1972 under amendments to the 1969 Industrial Relations Ordinance, initially registering trade unions.
Over decades, its role grew to address labor disputes and unfair practices. After the 18th Constitutional Amendment (2010) devolved labour matters to provinces, the NIRC’s mandate narrowed to Federal territories and inter-provincial organizations. The Industrial Relations Act of 2012 later formalized its authority.
Legal experts, trade unions, and other stakeholders have welcomed this initiative, expressing hope that it will ensure faster and more transparent justice. They emphasized that the move will not only ease legal proceedings for petitioners but also enhance the efficiency of the commission.
Lawyers and labour organizations have hailed it as a landmark development, predicting that it will play a crucial role in strengthening industrial relations. Trade union leaders believe that leveraging modern technology will improve the resolution of labour disputes, ensuring that long-standing issues are addressed more swiftly and that workers receive timely justice.
Recent Stories
Emirati businessman Gheyath Mohammad Gheyath contributes AED7 million to Fathers ..
Israel stops humanitarian aid entry to Gaza
Dubai's energy demand rises 5.4% in 2024
UAE Judo wins Bronze medal in Tashkent Grand Slam
Labour force in GCC countries reaches 31.8 million: GCC-Stat
Sharjah Executive Council holds workshop on building permits
Friends of Cancer Patients launches annual Zakat campaign
'Imperial Emperor' wins G2 Al Maktoum Classic
Russia’s Progress MS-30 cargo spacecraft docks with ISS
Magnitude 5.0 quake hits Mexico’s Oaxaca
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 March 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
NIRC resolves 80% backlog in 3 months with video hearings; expands nationwide6 minutes ago
-
Development initiatives take center stage in Tehsil Lower Tanawal meeting6 minutes ago
-
Ali Shekhani, Zafar Abbas call on Sindh Governor16 minutes ago
-
Hindu pilgrims return to India after celebrating Maha Shivratri in Pakistan16 minutes ago
-
8 dead, 1455 injured in 1268 RTCs in Punjab16 minutes ago
-
KP's people laud PM's Ramazan relief package16 minutes ago
-
Economic hardships hinder Transgender community from fully embracing Ramzan’s spiritual essence26 minutes ago
-
Plant for Pakistan: Widespread spring afforestation campaign launched to reverse deforestation in KP26 minutes ago
-
Zamungkor children sensitized about environmental conservation26 minutes ago
-
Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry established in Mirpurkhas26 minutes ago
-
SAU Honors Professor Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari at farewell ceremony36 minutes ago
-
CM greets Muslims on start of Ramazan46 minutes ago