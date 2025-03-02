NIRC resolves 80% backlog in 3 months with video hearings; expands nationwide

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Chairman of National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui on Sunday said that the NIRC has cleared 80% of its pending cases in three months after introducing video-linked hearings.

Talking to media persons, he said that the system, now operational in Islamabad, Lahore, and Karachi, will soon expand to Quetta, Multan, Sukkur, and Peshawar to reduce delays and improve access to justice nationwide.

On the occasion, he unveiled the digital initiative, explaining that commissioners previously traveled for days to conduct hearings, burdening staff, petitioners, and lawyers with high travel costs and delays. “Video hearings save time and resources while speeding up resolutions,” he said.

He further highlighted that in the past three months, 80% of pending cases have been resolved, and there has been a significant increase in case registrations, reflecting growing trust in the commission.

Justice (R) Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui noted that the NIRC was created in 1972 under amendments to the 1969 Industrial Relations Ordinance, initially registering trade unions.

Over decades, its role grew to address labor disputes and unfair practices. After the 18th Constitutional Amendment (2010) devolved labour matters to provinces, the NIRC’s mandate narrowed to Federal territories and inter-provincial organizations. The Industrial Relations Act of 2012 later formalized its authority.

Legal experts, trade unions, and other stakeholders have welcomed this initiative, expressing hope that it will ensure faster and more transparent justice. They emphasized that the move will not only ease legal proceedings for petitioners but also enhance the efficiency of the commission.

Lawyers and labour organizations have hailed it as a landmark development, predicting that it will play a crucial role in strengthening industrial relations. Trade union leaders believe that leveraging modern technology will improve the resolution of labour disputes, ensuring that long-standing issues are addressed more swiftly and that workers receive timely justice.