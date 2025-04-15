NIRC sentences 3 PIA officers to 6-month prison for not implementing court order

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Quetta’s Abdul Ghani Mengal sentenced three PIA officers to 6 months in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 for not implementing a court order on Tuesday.

A bench comprising National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) Quetta member Abdul Ghani Mengal issued a written decision regarding contempt of court.

The decision said that Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) employees Matiullah, Atta Jan, Naeem Ahmed and others had approached the NIRC through prominent lawyer Azam Jan Zarkoon Advocate for violating the court order and contempt of court.

In the case, PIA officers Deputy Chief Executive Officer PIA Khurram Mushtaq, Chief Human Resources Officer PIA Athar Hussain, General Manager PIA Balochistan Sadiq Muhammad Lodhi continued to follow the case.

The bench comprising Abdul Ghani Mengal said in a written decision that the petitioner had filed an application in the Labour Court that he had been performing duties in PIA for many years but he was not regularized against which he had approached the Labour Court on August 17, 2011.

As the Labour Court dismissed the application, after which the petitioners approached the Labour Appellate Tribunal Balochistan.

The tribunal suspended the decision of the Labour Court and ordered the concerned authorities to make the said petitioners permanent without previous benefits after a probationary period of 3 months.

PIA officials had approached the Balochistan High Court against the Labour Appellate Tribunal Balochistan on March 24, 2012, but the High Court on December 29, 2012, 2016, the application was dismissed.

After which the Supreme Court was approached against the decision under CP No. 781/2017. However, the Supreme Court dismissed the application on 29 March 2018.

The NIRC Tribunal said that the petitioners filed an application on 11 June 2018 regarding the implementation of the decision of the Labour Appellate Tribunal Balochistan dated 24 March 2012. Despite the passage of 7 years, the decision was not implemented. Rather, it was seen that the respondents deliberately ignored the appearance in the commission despite the summons.

The commission bench in its decision sentenced Deputy Chief Executive Officer PIA Khurram Mushtaq, Chief Human Resources Officer PIA Athar Hussain, and General Manager PIA Balochistan Sadiq Muhammad Lodhi to six months in prison and imposed a fine of Rs 50,500 for non-implementation of the court decision and contempt of court.

In case of non-payment of the fine, the accused would be sentenced to an additional one month in prison.

The bench said in the decision that the three accused would not be appointed to any position in any government institution of the country.

The fine amount should be recovered from the movable and immovable properties of the accused.

The commission bench also disqualified the accused from obtaining financial facilities in the form of loans or advances from any bank and ordered to stop their privileges from Pakistan International Airlines.

The commission bench issued arrest warrants for the accused to the IG Police Islamabad, Balochistan and relevant police stations for their failure to appear in court, while also sending a copy of the decision to the Ministry of Defense.