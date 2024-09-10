Open Menu

NIRC Upholds APP Employees Union Elections, Dismisses Opposition’s Objections

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 06:20 PM

NIRC upholds APP Employees Union elections, dismisses opposition’s objections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) The National Industrial Relations Commission (NIRC) on Tuesday declared the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) Employees Union elections as lawful and in accordance with its Constitution, rejecting the objections raised by the Grand Alliance.

Following the court's decision, celebrations were held at APP Headquarters and all regional bureaus and stations, with various media organizations extending their congratulations to the union.

The APP Employees Union elections were held on March 29, resulting in the election of Malik Khizar Zaman as President by big marjin, with Nadeem Iqbal as General Secretary, Khalid Iqbal Rabbani as Joint Secretary, and 11 executive members from the Group.

The Election Commission had also issued a formal notification of the results. However, the Grand Alliance, which lost the elections, filed a case with the NIRC, challenging the outcome on several grounds.

Today, the NIRC heard the case, where APP Employees Union's legal counsel, Advocate Yaqub Mastoi, effectively countered all the objections raised by the opposition.

After reviewing the arguments, the court delivered a brief judgment, affirming the legality of the APP Employees Union elections and dismissing the Grand Alliance's assertions. The court also terminated the membership of two honorary union members.

Following the favorable verdict, APP employees termed the decision as a victory for the union and workers. They congratulated President Malik Khizar Zaman, General Secretary Nadeem Iqbal, Joint Secretary Khalid Iqbal Rabbani, and all elected representatives.

They expressed their full confidence in the leadership of APP Workers Ittehad Chairman Malik Saleem Awan, appreciating their efforts to lead the organization towards progress, address workers' issues, and eliminate corruption under the leadership of Managing Director Muhammad Asim Kichi.

The journalist fraternity nationwide has extended their congratulations to APP Employees Union’s leadership, hailing the verdict as a victory for fair-play and justice.

Related Topics

Election Pakistan Corruption Election Commission Of Pakistan Progress Alliance Lead March Media All From Court Opposition

Recent Stories

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s ..

NA speaker seeks video footages of Parliament ‘s entry, exit points

1 hour ago
 Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘D ..

Dubai Princess Sheikha Mahra launches perfume ‘Divorce’ after recent separat ..

1 hour ago
 Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

Blocking of Illegal VPNs in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Onl ..

Realme C61 Now Available in Pakistan: Industry Only 24 Month Warranty at PKR 32, ..

3 hours ago
 PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Af ..

PCB refuses NOCs to national cricketers for Zim Afro T10 League

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Do ..

Pakistan Test Vice-Captain Saud Shakeel to lead Dolphin squad in Champions One-D ..

4 hours ago
Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during pre ..

Sadia Imam reveals wedding dress burned during preparation

5 hours ago
 IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

IMF appoints Mahir Binici as new head for Pakistan

5 hours ago
 Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected ..

Post-Islamabad rally arrests: PTI leaders expected to be produced before local c ..

6 hours ago
 KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours inco ..

KP CM Gandapur returns home after seven hours incommunicado

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 September 202 ..

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 September 2024

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan