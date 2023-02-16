NIRM like rehabilitation institute to be set up in AJK: Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Illyas Khan

Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Illyas Khan Thursday said a state-of-the-art institution on the pattern of the NIRM would be established in AJK to provide medical and residential facilities to disabled persons

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Azad Jammu Kashmir Prime Minister Sardar Tanvir Illyas Khan Thursday said a state-of-the-art institution on the pattern of the NIRM would be established in AJK to provide medical and residential facilities to disabled persons.

The prime minister expressed these views during a visit to the National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine (NIRM) in Islamabad.

Appreciating NIRM's significant contribution to serving the suffering humanity, he said such institutions were no less than a blessing for the rehabilitation of the ailing humanity.

"The NIRM has significantly contributed to the rehabilitation of people who suffered permanent disabilities as a result of natural disasters," the AJK PM said. The painful memories of the 2005 deadly earthquake were still fresh in his mind, and the NIRM-type institutions would help treat the people affected by such calamities, he added.

Earlier, Sardar Ilyas was given a detailed briefing about the institution. He also took around its different sections and inquired after the health of the disabled men and women belonging to Azad Kashmir being looked after at the center.

Sardar Ilyas observed that it was quite unfortunate that the victims of the 2005 deadly earthquake had been forgotten. Some 18 years had passed and several governments changed since the calamity struck the region, with aid of billions of rupees received, but the victims were still lying helpless in the hospitals, he added.

On this occasion, a young man complained to the prime minister about his dismissal from an AJK government job. Sardar Ilyas issued instructions for his immediate reinstatement.