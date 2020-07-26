UrduPoint.com
Niro Celebrating Birthday As Karachi Inundated In Rain Water: Shibli

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 11:40 PM

Niro celebrating birthday as Karachi inundated in rain water: Shibli

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Sunday said,"While Karachi is inundated with water of heavy rain, Niro is celebrating his birthday."The Pakistan Peoples Party leaders said democracy was the best revenge and they were taking revenge from those who had voted them to power for third time, the minister stated in a tweet.\932

