Nisar Ahmad assumes charge as Commissioner DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2023 ) :The newly posted Commissioner Dera Ismail Khan Division Nisar Ahmad assumed charge of his office on Tuesday.

He earlier served as Secretary Energy and Power Department and succeeded Aamir Afaq, who has been posted as special secretary Home and Tribal Affairs department.

After assuming charge, the newly appointed commissioner who has already served a stint as deputy commissioner of the district held an introductory meeting with senior officials of the administration.

He expressed determination that all-out efforts would be made to resolve the problems of people at their doorstep and added that no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He said civil society would also be taken on board while addressing public grievances at the earliest.

Similarly, he said effective measures would be taken to extend relief to citizens during Ramazan by ensuring edible items at affordable prices.

He said efforts would also be made for the development of South Waziristan and priority would be accorded to resolving the problems of people immediately.