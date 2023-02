ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party leader Nisar Ahmed Khuro on Monday took oath as a senator, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath.

Pakistan Peoples Party's Nisar Ahmed Khuhro had emerged victorious on a Senate seat from Sindh that fell vacant after the disqualification of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf's Faisal Vawda.