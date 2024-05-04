Open Menu

Nisar Ali Khan's Excellent Journalistic Services Were Appreciated By The Social Welfare Society

Sumaira FH Published May 04, 2024 | 04:50 PM

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2024) A well-known journalist of Attock district Nisar Ali Khan was awarded a certificate of appreciation by Social Welfare Society Nartopa on Saturday.

He was recognized in a prestigious ceremony, Assistant Commissioner Kamran Ashraf along with General Secretary Muhammad Hasan awarded Nisar Ali Khan with a certificate of appreciation for excellent journalistic services.

Nisar Ali Khan is the Chief Coordinator of Attock Press Club (Registered) and District Reporter of the Associated Press of Pakistan (APP).

He is among the few senior journalists to hold an accreditation card issued by the Directorate General of Public Relations, Government of Punjab in Attock District. Nisar Ali Khan has been honored with Lifetime Achievement Award, Gold Medals, Shields and Appreciation Certificates by government, non-government and philanthropic organizations for his outstanding journalistic services.

He was the only journalist of Attock district who performed the best awareness campaign and services during Covid-19 on which the Deputy Commissioner of Attock awarded him a shield during a ceremony.

District Police Officer Attock also awarded him with a certificate of appreciation for rescuing him, while many welfare organizations of the area have also awarded Nisar Ali Khan with awards and credentials in recognition of his welfare and journalistic services.

His journalistic services are appreciated throughout the district.

