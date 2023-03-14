Nisar asks media to educate citizens on civic responsibilities

(@FahadShabbir)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ):Commissioner Dera Division Nisar Ahmad Khan has called upon the media to promote responsible journalism and play its due role in educating citizens about their civic duties and responsibilities to evolve a prosperous society.

He expressed these views while visiting Dera Press Club where he was received by the press club's president Muhammad Yasin Qureshi, former president Ahmed Kamrani and Muhmmad Rehan besides other members.

He said that the media played a role like an opinion leader in society, so it should promote responsible civic thinking among citizens to effectively face challenges facing the country.

He said that the public departments were meant to serve people and the media had to play a role in maintaining an effective liaison between the administration and citizens to successfully resolve issues in society.

He said that district administration would make all out efforts to extend relief to citizens by resolving their problems at the earliest and in this regard, he urged media persons to come forward and share valuable input.

He said that solid measures would be taken to provide edible items at affordable prices to people during holy month and in this regard Sasta bazaar would be established at each Tehsil.

He also highlighted the significance of the ongoing digital census, saying it was a crucial exercise that would provide foundations for development of the country.

In this regard, the Commissioner urged general public to cooperate with the census teams and provide true details of their family members.

He said each citizen should fulfill the obligation to cooperate with staff in order to provide quality data which would be utilized for better planning and equitable distribution of resources.

Referring to recent terrorist incidents in Lakki Marwat and Tank, he said there was a close coordination among all the relevant security agencies and menace of terrorism would be eliminated at all costs.

Replying to a question, he said that the Regional Police Officer(RPO) was personally monitoring law and order situation and other agencies were also cooperating in this regard to ensure a durable peace in the district.

He said that orders have been issued to address the public problems related to the flood-affected parts of the Chashma Right Bank Canal.