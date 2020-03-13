Nisar Khoro for early completion of Benazir Bhutto Chair, Convention Center at Karachi University

UrduPoint.com
Pro-Chancellor of the universities Nisar Khoro on Friday during his visit to under construction building of Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center at Karachi University, expressed his annoyance over stoppage of work

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Pro-Chancellor of the universities Nisar Khoro on Friday during his visit to under construction building of Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center at Karachi University, expressed his annoyance over stoppage of work.

When he questioned about the reason behind the stoppage of work which was to be completed in June 2016 with the cost of Rs. 442 million, the relevant authorities attributed the delay in construction of the chair and convention center to unfilled post of consultant.

Nisar Khoro ordered to appoint the consultant in the current month by fulfilling the legal requirements immediately and advertisement to be released to appoint a new consultant for the building's construction projectHe said out of total cost of Rs. 442 million for the project Rs. 243 million have been released. He warned that no more delay would be tolerated in the construction of the Benazir Bhutto Chair and Convention Center at KU.

On the occasion, Pro-Chancellor was briefed by the Vice Chancellor and Director Development.

