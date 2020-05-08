Nisar Khuhro appears in NAB Sukkur

President, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Sindh chapter, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro appeared in NAB DG office in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Sindh chapter, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro appeared in NAB DG office in Sukkur.

He stayed there for four hours and was later asked about the inquiry on which he was summoned by the NAB here on Friday.

Nisar Khohro said that he could not answer about what kind of questions the NAB Sukkur asked from him, however, he said that the inquiry against him was underway and it was not new for him. He said that he had replied to the NAB queries whatever they asked.

However, talking about the performance of the Sindh government, he said that no doubt lockdown caused unemployment but there was not any option without lockdown to prevent the people of Sindh from coronavirus.

He said that three million ration packages have been distributed among the victims of the lockdown. When asked about the future of NAB, he said that NAB law was being discussed by parliamentarians and the parliament could bring an amendment in the NAB law.

The NAB Sukkur on Wednesday summoned Nisar Khuhro in a case of providing billions of rupees wheat to various flour mills on six months credit on what grounds and why beneficiaries did not credit such amount in the national exchequer.