Nisar Khuhro congratulates Asif Zardari on his election as President of Pakistan

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Sindh president Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Saturday congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his election as 14th president of Pakistan.

Talking to media at Sindh Assembly building, MPA Nisar Khuhro said President Asif Ali Zardari was the pioneer of 18th Amendment of the Constitution and during his tenure as President of Pakistan, provincial autonomy clauses of the constitution will be implemented in letter and spirit.

National Finance Commission Award has been delayed since long but after election of President Zardari, new NFC will soon be announced, Khuhro hoped.

He said strong provinces are the based of the strong Federation and after the abolition of the concurrent list of the constitution, the Federal ministries which are to be transferred to the provinces should be handed over to them.

He expressed the hope that after election of Asif Zardari as President, democracy will be strengthened and the Parliament will complete its constitutional term.