Nisar Khuhro Congratulates Asif Zardari On Nomination For Slot Of President Of Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2024 | 01:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Pakistan People's Party Sindh president Senator Nisar Khuhro has congratulated Asif Ali Zardari on his nomination for the post of President of Pakistan and said that only PPP can get the country out of the current economic and political crisis.

In a statement, Nisar Khuhro said that on becoming Asif Ali Zardari as the President of the Pakistan, the parliament and the new governments will complete their 5-years constitutional term.

Other provisions of provincial autonomy under the 18th constitutional amendment will be implemented during the upcoming government, Khuhro claimed.

He said that after the election of Asif Ali Zardari as President of Pakistan, way will be paved for the launch of new National Finance Commission Award and the share of the provinces in resources distribution would also be increased.

He said the strengthening of the provinces were necessary for the strung foundation of the federation.

Nisar Khuhro said through the provincial autonomy, provinces will become economical strong that would pave the way for strong federation.

He said that the People's Party has fought a democratic struggle to bring the Parliament and Assemblies into being, due to which the opponents of democracy have been defeated.

