Nisar Khuhro expresses grief over loss of life in plane crash

President, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of life in PIA A320 crash here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of life in PIA A320 crash here on Friday.

In a condolence message here, he said that his heart went out to the bereaved family members of the victims who had lost their lives in the crash.

He directed the PPP workers of the area to take part in rescue work at the site of the plane crash.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage tothe bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for the early recover of the injuredpeople. He also demanded inquiry into the airplane crash.