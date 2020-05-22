UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nisar Khuhro Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Life In Plane Crash

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 11:40 PM

Nisar Khuhro expresses grief over loss of life in plane crash

President, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of life in PIA A320 crash here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :President, Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro has expressed his sorrow and grief over the loss of life in PIA A320 crash here on Friday.

In a condolence message here, he said that his heart went out to the bereaved family members of the victims who had lost their lives in the crash.

He directed the PPP workers of the area to take part in rescue work at the site of the plane crash.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed souls in peace and grant courage tothe bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss. He also prayed for the early recover of the injuredpeople. He also demanded inquiry into the airplane crash.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan SITE Family Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited PIA

Recent Stories

Rulers, crown princes congratulate President, VP, ..

13 minutes ago

Sheikha Fatima extends Eid al-Fitr greetings to wi ..

13 minutes ago

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

43 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

58 minutes ago

Sunday Eid al-Fitr in Saudi Arabia

58 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.