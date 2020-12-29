Nisar Khuhro inaugurates Rs 1 bln Jahan Khan to Faizo Laro road

Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro inaugurated 29.1 kilometers Jahan Khan to Faizo Laro road via Chak-Rustom (N.65) that would be completed at the cost of one billion rupees

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2020 ) :Advisor to the Sindh Chief Minister for Works and Services, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro inaugurated 29.1 kilometers Jahan Khan to Faizo Laro road via Chak-Rustom (N.65) that would be completed at the cost of one billion rupees.

The development work of the Road was started in January, 2020, is in full swing, as with the completion of the Jahan Khan to Faizo Laro road, people who could reach Kandhkot-Kashmore cites with in two hours from Sukkur, now they could easily approach at Kandhkot-Kashmore within shorter time of half an hour by using this road, said a statement issued here on Tuesday.

Among other notables, the inauguration ceremony was attended by the engineers and all officials concerned.