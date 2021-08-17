Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Sindh's President Nisar Khuhro Tuesday visited the residence of party leader late Mir Fateh Ali Talpur and offered condolences on his sudden death

While paying tribute to Mir Fateh, Nisar Khuhro termed him a dedicated leader of the party and said services of Talpur will be remembered forever.

The provincial president of PPP offered fateha with Mir Murad Ali, Mir Ehsan and Mir Zulfikar and prayed for the departed soul.

Special Assistant to the Sindh Chief Minister Saghir Qureshi and PPP leader Ali Muhammad Sahito were also present on the occasion.