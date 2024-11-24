NIsar Khuhro Reviews Arrangements For PPP’s Foundation Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 24, 2024 | 10:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) President Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Sindh Nisar Ahmed Khuhro along with PPP's Information Secretary Senator Aajiz Dhamrah and General Secretary PPP Hyderabad district Waseem Rajput jointly presided over a meeting to review the arrangements for ‘Youm-e-Tasees’ (anniversary of the Foundation Day) of Pakistan Peoples Party.
Speaking at the occasion, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro said that PPP would organize multiple programmes and seminars in all districts and district level on its foundation day to be celebrated on 30th November so that workers of Pakistan People’s Party and people could meet and educated about the struggle of the Party for the cause of democracy.
Nisar Khuhro urged Nazims of all Union Councils, Town Chairmen, District Council Chairmen, MNAs and MPAs to fully participate in gatherings of Youm-e-Tasees.
The Party leaders also exchanged their views about the programmes chalked out for the Foundation Day.
On this occasion, fateha was also offered for Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto, Mir Murtaza Bhutto and other martyrs of the Party.
Azhar Siyal, Altaf Jatoi, Engineer Sikandar Hayat, Amin Shaikh and other workers were also present on the occasion.
