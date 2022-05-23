UrduPoint.com

Nisar Khuhro Takes Oath As Senator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2022 | 07:11 PM

Nisar Khuhro takes oath as senator

Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Chapter President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro on Monday took oath as senator and singed the member roll

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh Chapter President Nisar Ahmad Khuhro on Monday took oath as senator and singed the member roll.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath besides announcing the penal of chairpersons including senators Shibli Faraz, Hafiz Abdul kareem and Abida Azeem.

Senator Taj Haider and other colleagues presented the Sindhi traditional shawl 'Ajrak' to Senator Khuhro on the occasion.

Leader of the House in Senate Azam Nazeer Tarar also congratulated the Senator Khuhro at the floor of the august house.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Nisar Ahmad Khuhro Pakistan Peoples Party August Sadiq Sanjrani

More Stories From Pakistan

