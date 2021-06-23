UrduPoint.com
Nisar Khuhro To Attend Oath Taking Ceremony At LUMHS On June 25

Muhammad Irfan 8 seconds ago Wed 23rd June 2021 | 08:00 PM

The oath taking ceremony of the newly elected executive body of the Liaquat University Officers Welfare Association (LUOWA) will be held at LUMHS's main campus at Jamshoro on Friday

According to the programme, the Advisor to Chief Minister Sindh on Universities,Boards and Works and Services Nisar Ahmed Khuhro would be the chief guest of the oath taking ceremony to be held at Latif Hall,Academic Building, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences,Jamshoro at about 11 am.

The vice chancellor LUMHS Prof. Dr. Bikha Ram Devrajani would attend the ceremony as guest of honour.

