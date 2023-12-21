Open Menu

Nisar Khuhro To File Nomination Papers For Two PA Constituencies

Sumaira FH Published December 21, 2023 | 09:16 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The Provincial president of Pakistan People's Party Sindh senator Nisar Khuhro will file his nomination papers for the two Provincial Assembly Constituencies PS-11 Larkana City and PS-15 Meero Khan on Friday.

According to the spokesman, Senator Nisar Khuhro said that the party leadership asked him to submit nomination papers for PS 11 Larkana City and PS 15 Meero Khan and tomorrow (Friday) he will submit nomination papers for both the constituencies.

Senator Khuhro had already received his nomination papers for the provincial assembly constituencies PS 11 and PS 15 on Wednesday, the spokesman said, and added that he will submit nominations to concerned Returning officers on Friday.

