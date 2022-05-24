Nisar Khuhro urges PTI legislators to come back in NA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2022 ) :Pakistan People Party (PPP) Senator Nisar Ahmed Khuhro on Tuesday urged the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) legislators to come back to the National Assembly (NA) as they were part of Senate proceedings.

Talking in Senate, he said the PPP had reservations about the results of the election but it came to the Parliament to further strengthen the democratic system and institutions.

Nisar said the PTI legislators should create an environment of tolerance as the Parliament was the best forum to reach a consensus on various issues through dialogues.

He said the PPP had gone through various critical phases in politics but it did not propose to throw an atomic bomb on the country. It is always of the view that 'Pakistan comes first and the 'democracy is the best revenge, he added.

He said the PPP had never been part of any unconstitutional move throughout history but Imran Khan who was the first prime minister sent back to the pavilion through a no-trust motion, supported General Pervez Musharraf's referendum.

He said it was the most disappointing movie when a civilian administrator dissolved the National Assembly unconstitutionally.

Nisar pointed out that the PTI government played with the Constitution by passing 32 legislations in 15 minutes during the joint sitting of the National Assembly and Senate.

He said now the PTI was talking about inflation and other issues which were totally ignored during their three and half years of government.

He said the federating units bore the burden of the center but the PTI government was against the provincial autonomy.

Responding to Nisar Khuhro, Opposition Leader in the Senate Dr. Shahzad Waseem said the PTI had faced a bad experience in the National Assembly, not in the Senate. Due to this reason, the PTI senators were not resigning from the upper house of the parliament and attending its proceedings as per schedule, he added.