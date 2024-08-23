Nisar Khuhro visits various public sector hospitals

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Sindh MPA Nisar Khuhro on Friday visited various hospitals including Emergency Ward of Chandka Hospital, Emergency Ward of Sheikh Zayed Children's Hospital, Trauma Center.

Taking information from the relatives of patients about the medical facilities and the support of the hospital administration, the Medical Superintendent of Chandka Hospital Dr. Niaz Hussain Dahar and doctors were instructed to provide better medical facilities and medicines.

Speaking to media, Khuhro said that the purpose of the visit was to review medical facilities provided to the patients.

State-of-the-art facilities have been provided in government hospitals so that the people of the province can get maximum medical facilities.

In response to a question, Nisar Khuhro said that he sympathized with the families of those who died as a result of the accident of Pakistani students in Yazd, Iran. It has been arranged that the bodies of the martyrs and the injured will be brought to Pakistan tonight through a special plane. He said that only the relevant authorities of Iran can tell about how such an accident happened.