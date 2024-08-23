Nisar Khuhro Visits Various Public Sector Hospitals
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 23, 2024 | 08:19 PM
Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Sindh MPA Nisar Khuhro on Friday visited various hospitals including Emergency Ward of Chandka Hospital, Emergency Ward of Sheikh Zayed Children's Hospital, Trauma Center
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) Pakistan Peoples Party Sindh President and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Sindh MPA Nisar Khuhro on Friday visited various hospitals including Emergency Ward of Chandka Hospital, Emergency Ward of Sheikh Zayed Children's Hospital, Trauma Center.
Taking information from the relatives of patients about the medical facilities and the support of the hospital administration, the Medical Superintendent of Chandka Hospital Dr. Niaz Hussain Dahar and doctors were instructed to provide better medical facilities and medicines.
Speaking to media, Khuhro said that the purpose of the visit was to review medical facilities provided to the patients.
State-of-the-art facilities have been provided in government hospitals so that the people of the province can get maximum medical facilities.
In response to a question, Nisar Khuhro said that he sympathized with the families of those who died as a result of the accident of Pakistani students in Yazd, Iran. It has been arranged that the bodies of the martyrs and the injured will be brought to Pakistan tonight through a special plane. He said that only the relevant authorities of Iran can tell about how such an accident happened.
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..3 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident4 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab4 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam4 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB4 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority4 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal4 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM4 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister4 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case4 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner4 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui4 hours ago