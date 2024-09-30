Nisar Khukhro Call For Double Track Railways Line Larkana To Quetta Under CPEC
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 08:50 PM
LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Chairman of Public Accounts Committee Sindh, President of People's Party Sindh MPA Nisar Khuhro has said that it was important to lay a double railways line from Larkana to Quetta under the CPEC project.
He expressed these views on Monday while talking to the media at the reception ceremony of the newly elected officials of the Larkana Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
He said that China had planned mega projects in the country under the CPEC project. He said that China will invest in the land and Pakistan will benefit from the development process.
"We also need a friend who will invest in the development of Pakistan. "Not surprisingly, there were some governments in the past that downplayed the importance of CPEC projects."
He said that "if there was a double railway line from Larkana to Quetta under the CPEC, we would not have complained today."
In the road sector, the motorway was built from Multan to Sukkur, but the motorway from Sukkur to Karachi was not connected to the CPEC.
He said that there was a facility of transportation by cargo train in major countries and it was difficult to lay a train line here.
He said that the government of Sindh has created industrial areas in Khairpur, Larkana and different areas.
He said " there is electricity and water in the industrial area of Larkana, may be the problem of gas has also been solved, so now there is only the phase of allotment of plots."
He said that a factory of olives, mangoes and tomatoes has been set up by Mukhtar Sheikh in Khairpur. "It is not so difficult to deliver olives from Larkana to Khairpur because olives are sent all over the country including abroad."
"I will invite the businessmen to come and invest because this is their own country, their own Sindh and their own land. We will welcome them", he added.
He said that an alternative location has been identified for the fruit and vegetable market on which the work has not yet started but the work will be carried out soon.
