Nisar Memon Appointed New CEO Pakistan Railways

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 08:15 PM

The federal government has appointed Nisar Ahmed Memon as Chief Executive Officer/Senior General Manager Pakistan Railways

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :The Federal government has appointed Nisar Ahmed Memon as Chief Executive Officer/Senior General Manager Pakistan Railways.

PR sources said here on Friday that Nisar Memon belong to the PR Civil Engineering department had been working as Additional General Manager in Pakistan Railways.

He possessed more than three-decades of working experience in Pakistan Railways and has been working on top management positions in the department for the last 6 to 8 years .

The officer was entrusted twice the responsibility of Divisional Superintendent Karachi (February 2014 - August 2017) and (November 2019 - April 2020) as well as Chief Engineer (Open Line).

He has served twice in National Accountability Bureau, NAB, in capacityof Deputy Director and Additional Director on deputation basis.

