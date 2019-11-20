UrduPoint.com
Nisar Memon Assumes Charge Of DS Karachi Division

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 03:57 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :In pursuance of the notification issued by the Ministry of Railways apropos transfer and posting of three BS 20 officers that entailed Karachi Division also, Nisar Memon has assumed the charge of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi on Wednesday.

In his meeting with the officers of Karachi Division he directed them for maintaining strict punctuality of the passenger trains going Up from Karachi, said a statement.

Nisar Memon urged upon the officers to utilize their full potential and give their 100% percent while discharging their official duties.

Nisar Memon had also served the said position from 2014 to 2017.

