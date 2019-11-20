Nisar Memon assumes charge of DS Karachi Division

(@FahadShabbir)

In pursuance of the notification issued by the Ministry of Railways apropos transfer and posting of three BS 20 officers that entailed Karachi Division also, Nisar Memon has assumed the charge of Divisional Superintendent (DS) Karachi on Wednesday

In his meeting with the officers of Karachi Division he directed them for maintaining strict punctuality of the passenger trains going Up from Karachi, said a statement.

Nisar Memon urged upon the officers to utilize their full potential and give their 100% percent while discharging their official duties.

Nisar Memon had also served the said position from 2014 to 2017.