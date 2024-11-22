Open Menu

Nisar Memon Strongly Condemns Kurram Carnage

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 11:28 PM

Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Nisar A Memon Friday strongly condemned Kurram carnage and said such terrorist incident called for focus on terrorism in the face of increasing incidents of killing innocent citizens

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Former Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Nisar A Memon Friday strongly condemned Kurram carnage and said such terrorist incident called for focus on terrorism in the face of increasing incidents of killing innocent citizens.

In a statement, Nisar A Memon said there was need to forge unity on one point security agenda to save the people from these brutal incidents.

This war against terrorism was engulfing security personnel besides non combatant civilian men, women, children and senior citizens, he added.

