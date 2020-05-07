Nisar Safdar becomes new president PTI district Abbottabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) regional governing body Hazara division Thursday formally announced the executive body of district Abbottabad where former MPA Nisar Safdar Khan has become the new president.

PTI Hazara region has announced 15 members office bearers for district Abbottabad where former MPA Nisar Safdar Khan has been nominated as president, Malik Safdar Senior Vice President, Sardar Rustam Vice president, and Waseem Dildar Abbassi as VP. Hazara division governing body meeting chaired by president Ali Asghar Khan.

From last general elections restructuring in PTI district, Abbottabad was pending and workers were concerned, divisional leadership while exercising its powers nominated office bearers all over Hazara division after long celebrations and completed the district bodies.

While talking to APP newly elected president of PTI Abbottabad Nisar Safdar Khan said that I am grateful to the PTI regional governing body for their trust and confidence of the PTI workers. He further said that I have always worked for the party, during the last general election following the party guideline I have played role in the election campaign of all PTI contestants.

Nisar Safdar Khan said that to strengthen the party in district Abbottabad is my prime objective, in this regard I would consult with the partly leadership and workers irrespectively and soon would announce the strategy.