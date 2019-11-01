Nisha Ishtiaq posted as Capital Development Authority director land

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) Friday posted Nisha Ishtiak, officer of Pakistan Administrative Services as Director of Land and Rehabilitation.

The officer was earlier posted as Director law in the authority.

In addition to the recent posting and transfers, authority is ensuring that better officers be posted in the Land and Rehabilitation Directorate so that not only service delivery could be improved but the transparency in system and proper check on procedures could also be ensured.