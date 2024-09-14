Nishtar Burn Centre Lauded For Managing Artificial Skin Surgery
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 14, 2024 | 05:40 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) Commissioner Multan Division Maryam Khan said on Saturday Nishtar Burn Centre was providing relief to thousands of citizens by ensuring artificial skin surgeries and other treatments.
Commissioner Maryam Khan, along with Deputy Commissioner Waseem Hamid Sandhu, inspected the Nishtar Burn Centre and Nishtar Hospital Emergency. They reviewed the healthcare services and inspected different wards.
The commissioner stressed the importance of upgrading hospital infrastructure. She directed officials to create a solid plan for renovation. The visit also included a review of the ongoing Rs 679 million upgrade at Nishtar Emergency, which began in July 2024. The work is set to be completed by December 31, 2024.
Commissioner Maryam Khan added that the Chief Minister of Punjab, Maryam Nawaz, is focused on timely project completion to ensure healthcare accessibility.
