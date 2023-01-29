UrduPoint.com

Nishtar Cancer Centre Equipped With Modern Machinery To Ensure 100% Treatment Facility: Dr Ejaz

Sumaira FH Published January 29, 2023 | 02:20 PM

Nishtar Cancer Centre equipped with modern machinery to ensure 100% treatment facility: Dr Ejaz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :About 150,000 patients of cancer remained undiagnosed annually due to lack of awareness among the masses however Nishtar Hospital's Cancer Centre has been equipped with modern machinery for 100% treatment of the patients from across south Punjab, Balochistan, KPK and Interior Sindh, said ex-Vice Chancellor and Head of the Department Dr Ejaz Masood.

Talking to APP, the ex-Vice Chancellor Nishtar University Dr Ejaz stated that Rs one billion had been spent on the Cancer Centre building and installation of modern machinery. The centre has 28 beds and the work is underway to enhance beds' capacity to 100, he added. The cancer centre building will be upgraded further with a cost of Rs one billion in future.

To a query, he maintained that over 150 patients (cancer) used to visit outdoors on a daily basis.

About Cancer patient data, he stated that Nishtar hospital was the first centre to maintain data of cancer patients.

He maintained that about 150,000 were diagnosed annually and similarly, the same number of patients remained undiagnosed due to unawareness among people. People are not habitual of regular tests and their lethargic response towards regular screening was the main cause of the rising number of patients.

About modern machinery, he stated that a linear accelerator, CT Simulator, Colour Doppler, and other machines had been installed. The machines are very much effective in the diagnosis and treatment process, Ejaz said.

About the Cancer centre history at Nishtar hospital, Dr Ejaz stated that the Cancer centre was established in 1959 at Nishtar Hospital. However, some of the latest machines of that era were installed in 1975. In 2008, ex-prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani provided funds for building and modern machinery. Now, the centre has 100 % machinery. Apart from this, philanthropists are also regularly offering donations for poor patients. People should be confident as the Cancer is being treated free of cost in Nishtar Hospital.

To another question about preventive measures, the Head of the Department of Cancer Centre stated that people should follow teachings of islam. They should take immense care of cleanliness and food patterns. Masses should try to consume pure food instead of adulterated eatables.

Related Topics

Sindh Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Punjab Visit Same Turkish Lira Cancer From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

Dubai Cares partners with Ban Ki-moon Centre

39 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

Sharjah Ruler attends annual ceremony of AUSAA

40 minutes ago
 Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Champion ..

Sharjah Police hosts 41st Police Shooting Championship

40 minutes ago
 WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuad ..

WAM delegation visits media organisations in Ecuador, signs 7 MoUs

1 hour ago
 Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

Korea reports over 18,000 new COVID-19 cases

1 hour ago
 DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth ..

DEWA commissions 17 transmission substations worth AED3.2bn in 2022

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.