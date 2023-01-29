Nishtar Cancer Centre equipped with modern machinery to ensure 100% treatment facility: Dr Ejaz

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :About 150,000 patients of cancer remained undiagnosed annually due to lack of awareness among the masses however Nishtar Hospital's Cancer Centre has been equipped with modern machinery for 100% treatment of the patients from across south Punjab, Balochistan, KPK and Interior Sindh, said ex-Vice Chancellor and Head of the Department Dr Ejaz Masood.

Talking to APP, the ex-Vice Chancellor Nishtar University Dr Ejaz stated that Rs one billion had been spent on the Cancer Centre building and installation of modern machinery. The centre has 28 beds and the work is underway to enhance beds' capacity to 100, he added. The cancer centre building will be upgraded further with a cost of Rs one billion in future.

To a query, he maintained that over 150 patients (cancer) used to visit outdoors on a daily basis.

About Cancer patient data, he stated that Nishtar hospital was the first centre to maintain data of cancer patients.

He maintained that about 150,000 were diagnosed annually and similarly, the same number of patients remained undiagnosed due to unawareness among people. People are not habitual of regular tests and their lethargic response towards regular screening was the main cause of the rising number of patients.

About modern machinery, he stated that a linear accelerator, CT Simulator, Colour Doppler, and other machines had been installed. The machines are very much effective in the diagnosis and treatment process, Ejaz said.

About the Cancer centre history at Nishtar hospital, Dr Ejaz stated that the Cancer centre was established in 1959 at Nishtar Hospital. However, some of the latest machines of that era were installed in 1975. In 2008, ex-prime minister Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani provided funds for building and modern machinery. Now, the centre has 100 % machinery. Apart from this, philanthropists are also regularly offering donations for poor patients. People should be confident as the Cancer is being treated free of cost in Nishtar Hospital.

To another question about preventive measures, the Head of the Department of Cancer Centre stated that people should follow teachings of islam. They should take immense care of cleanliness and food patterns. Masses should try to consume pure food instead of adulterated eatables.