Nishtar college of nursing organises awareness walk on TB

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The Nishtar College of Nursing held a walk on Tuberculosis (TB) to sensitize the public about the disease and its complications here on Friday.

Led by Nishtar Medical University (NMU) VC Dr Rana Altaf Ahmad, and Principal (NCN) Salma Perveen, the walk began from the college and culminated at Nishtar Tower and was participated by senior staff nurses and students.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with messages including "TB is a curable disease" and "patients can recover through its timely treatment". Addressing the participants, Dr Rana Altaf urged upon coordinated efforts for curing TB and said that timely screening and treatment can help fast recovery. He lauded the efforts of organizers and advised them to keep holding awareness walks about different diseases.