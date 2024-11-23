Nishtar Doctors, Other Staff Appear Before Police In HIV Infection Inquiry
Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2024 | 05:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) Senior doctors of Nishtar Hospital Multan including the medical superintendent appeared before SSP (Operations) Kamran Amir Khan here on Saturday, in line with an inquiry into the HIV infection case wherein some patients had contracted HIV during dialysis at the hospital.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz visited Nishtar Hospital Multan and personally inquired into the incident. She had issued orders to suspend officials in the light of departmental inquiry on Friday last and notifications of suspension of seven officials including MS Nishtar Hospital Dr. Kazim were issued the same day by Punjab secretary specialised healthcare and medical education. Others suspended included head of Nephrology Department, some other doctors and a head nurse.
Two police officials, when contacted, told APP on condition of anonymity that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz had ordered CPO Multan to conduct inquiry and 10-11 officials of Nishtar Hospital and Medical University were summoned on Saturday.
They included MS Nishtar Dr. Kazim, Nephrology head Dr. Ghulam Abbas, Dr. Maliha, Dr. Poonum, Dr. Alamgir, Dr. Qadeer, head nurse Naheed Parveen, Professor of Medicine NMU Dr Abrar Ahmed, AMS Purchase Nishtar Hospital Dr Jawad Ahmed Khan, and Dr Abdul Khaliq, Assistant Professor ward no 7, dialysis unit.
Police sources expressed ignorance about what happened inside the office during inquiry proceedings, adding that it was the preliminary stage of inquiry.
