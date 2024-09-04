Nishtar Emergency To Become Operational From Oct 10
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Emergency Department of Nishtar Hospital would reopen on October 10 after its re-construction during the last three months.
Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Kazim Khan told APP that the reconstruction, followed by renovation work, was under way at full pace to meet deadline of opening the project.
He said some structural changes were required to accommodate treatment of more than 2000 patients coming to visit the hospital.
The MS said victims of accidents not only from the city but across the region of south Punjab were referred in the Nishtar Emergency Department. He said it was needed to expand the ward to accommodate more patients.
Dr Kazim said all kinds of medical tests, ultrasound, X-Ray would be offered free-of-cost at the Emergency Department.
Recent Stories
KPK CM Gandapur's non-bailable arrest warrants issued in weapons, liquor case
Hania Aamir receives interview request from prominent Indian journalist
Easypaisa’s Rifah Qadri Receives Pakistan’s First ‘Dragon Master’Award; ..
IMF loan for Pakistan further delayed
Ruet Committee meets today for sighting Rabi-ul-Awwal moon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2024
Pakistani UAE-based businessman Umar Farooq files defamation lawsuit against Nor ..
Core Commanders pay tribute to counter-terrorism sacrifices
SCCI launches Pakistan Business Council in Sharjah to enhance economic and inves ..
Deputy PM, US Ambassador discuss bilateral relations
Bangladesh secure historic whitewash over Pakistan in Rawalpindi Test series
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Bag handed over to owner2 minutes ago
-
Tarar discusses several initiative to address misinformation2 minutes ago
-
26 candidates get letters of agri graduates internship programme2 minutes ago
-
National Assembly adopts amendments to appointment of special committee on Kashmir12 minutes ago
-
HPVTC internship program at Sahiwal Power Plant concludes22 minutes ago
-
PFC to join 21st China-ASEAN expo from Sep 2422 minutes ago
-
OWFDs providing services 24/7 at all Airports to Overseas Pakistanis22 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad education board declares intermediate part-II result32 minutes ago
-
Faisalabad education board issues schedule for 2nd annual inter exam-202432 minutes ago
-
K-Electric receives seven bids for solar, wind projects to generate 220 MW, Tarar tells NA32 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review Eid Milad -un-Nabi arrangements42 minutes ago
-
Activities of 7th agricultural census 2024 launched42 minutes ago