Nishtar Emergency To Become Operational From Oct 10

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2024 | 03:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Emergency Department of Nishtar Hospital would reopen on October 10 after its re-construction during the last three months.

Hospital Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Kazim Khan told APP that the reconstruction, followed by renovation work, was under way at full pace to meet deadline of opening the project.

He said some structural changes were required to accommodate treatment of more than 2000 patients coming to visit the hospital.

The MS said victims of accidents not only from the city but across the region of south Punjab were referred in the Nishtar Emergency Department. He said it was needed to expand the ward to accommodate more patients.

Dr Kazim said all kinds of medical tests, ultrasound, X-Ray would be offered free-of-cost at the Emergency Department.

